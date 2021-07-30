Free theatre workshops for disadvantaged children in Sheffield this summer

The theatre and arts centre is working with Tales From The Playground - a partner of Create Sheffield - who offer creative workshops for children and young people.

The free theatre workshops this summer are solely for children who receive benefits related free school meals who are aged 7-11 years old and form part of Sheffield City Council’s Healthy Holidays scheme.

It is an opportunity for children to “make new friends” and “have lots of fun", while learning about how professional theatre companies work.

The Montgomery Theatre on Surrey Street.

Four companies will be involved, one of which is Sheffield-based group, Third Angel.

A brand new show is hoped to be created over the four days of workshops.

The workshops will take place at the Montgomery Theatre on Surrey Street, from 10am-2pm, on August 2-5.