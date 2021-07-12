Free taco at two Sheffield restaurants tomorrow to help cheer up football fans
Free Crunchy Tacos will be given to customers tomorrow at two Sheffield restaurants to help cheer up England football fans.
Despite England’s loss to Italy in the final of the Euros, it will be taco lovers gain as Taco Bell UK will reward fans with free Crunchy Tacos to celebrate England’s performances this summer.
All day on Taco Tuesday, July 13, customers can claim a delicious free taco at the chain’s outlets on Devonshire Street in the city centre and Broughton Lane, Attercliffe.
“We wanted to provide football fans across the UK with something to cheer this week and what better way to do that than with free tacos,” said Gino Casciani, general manager for Taco Bell UK & Europe.
"England fans should be proud and we want to thank them the best way we know how.”
Fans can enjoy a free Crunchy Taco while stocks last. No purchase necessary. Available for dine-in or take out, excluding delivery. Promotion ends 11.59pm on July 13.