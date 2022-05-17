The service, on Wednesday, May 25, has been described as a ‘counter’ to the hate Graham’s critics say he peddles, and the chance to send a message that ‘every person will be cherished and loved exactly as they are’.

A demonstration is also planned by the group Sheffield Against Hate outside the Utilita Arena Sheffield, where the Christian evangelist is due to appear as part of his God Loves You tour on May 25 at 7pm.

The controversial US preacher Franklin Graham is due to appear at Sheffield Arena on Wednesday, May 25. A special service will be held at Sheffield Cathedral that night as a 'counter' to his views, and a demonstration is planned by Sheffield Against Hate (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

In 2019, Graham, who has been an outspoken supporter of former US president Donald Trump, tweeted: As a Christian I believe the Bible which defines homosexuality as sin, something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized.”

He has also spoken out against plans to ban gay conversion therapy and reportedly called Islam an ‘evil and very wicked religion’.

Graham was due to preach at the Arena in June 2020 but his extreme views prompted a backlash from community groups, religious leaders and politicians.

Sheffield Council held discussions with Sheffield City Trust trustees, the board that oversees the Arena, and cancelled the event.

But after the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association filed a legal claim for breaking the terms of a contract, it was revealed last year that the dispute had been settled and the concert was back on.

The special service at Sheffield Cathedral will take place on May 25 at 7pm.

In a statement, the cathedral said it is a ‘place for all people’, because it ‘believes that God loves every person, and delights in them wholeheartedly whatever their gender, sexual orientation, race, age or role in society’.

“We don't put any conditions on that in the same way that we believe God's love is unconditional. Anyone attending the cathedral for this service, or at any time, will find it place of sanctuary and place where every person will be cherished and loved exactly as they are,” it added.