Yorkshire Water said the baby fox became stuck at its Blackburn Meadows wastewater treatment works before being rescued.
Yorkshire Water officers, Dan Wilde, Oliver Snow and Michael West worked together with the RSPCA to catch the cub and reunite it with its mother, which had waited nearby during the rescue attempt.
Mr Wilde, a customer field services technician at Yorkshire Water, said: “When we spotted the little cub trapped in the storm holding tank, we knew we had to rescue him. We were predicted wet weather and knew the tank would begin to fill if we didn’t act quickly.
“Thankfully we were able to work with the RSPCA and catch him after an hour chasing him round the tank and it was great to reunite him with his mother, as she had waited beside the tank while he was trapped.”