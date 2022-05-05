The rescued fox cub

Yorkshire Water said the baby fox became stuck at its Blackburn Meadows wastewater treatment works before being rescued.

Yorkshire Water officers, Dan Wilde, Oliver Snow and Michael West worked together with the RSPCA to catch the cub and reunite it with its mother, which had waited nearby during the rescue attempt.

Mr Wilde, a customer field services technician at Yorkshire Water, said: “When we spotted the little cub trapped in the storm holding tank, we knew we had to rescue him. We were predicted wet weather and knew the tank would begin to fill if we didn’t act quickly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fox cub finally caught and reunited with mum.