Known as team Elijah's Star, Jason Kerr, Phil Bigland, Dean Frost and Lee McCarthy set out on the journey of a lifetime on December 12 for Action Medical Research.

Their journey is covering more than 3,000 miles in the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge - known as the world's toughest row.

The team have taken their name from baby Elijah, a premature but much-loved son and brother, who was born at 25 weeks and three days, weighing 1lb 13oz and sadly lived for just 37 days.

Elijah's Star Atlantic Crossing Team are rowing across the Atlantic Ocean to shine a spotlight on the impact premature birth has on babies and their families and to help raise funds for children’s charity Action Medical Research.

Their 28 x 5ft boat also carries the names of over a thousand other premature babies.

Not only do they face brutal waves of up to 20 feet, the crew are also pushing their own personal boundaries by rowing and sleeping continuously in two-hour blocks, facing sleep deprivation, salt sores and breaking physical limitations on a daily basis.

But with their experience in the armed forces and two years worth of training, the team, who are longstanding acquaintances, hope to complete the journey in 37 days - the target they set that represents Elijah's short life.

Elijah suffered from a bowel disorder

After his birth, Elijah developed necrotising enterocolitis (NEC), a devastating bowel disorder that mainly strikes premature babies.

Elijah tragically died at just 37 days old while sleeping on his mum's chest.

Before he died, Elijah was part of a study funded by Action Medical Research trying to find a way to identify NEC in premature babies, so that it may be detected before it becomes life threatening.

The Elijah’s Star crew is made up of Philip Bigland, Mac McCarthy, Dean Frost and Jason Kerr; longstanding acquaintances who have all served in the armed forces and have experience in the rigours of endurance racing.

Jenny, Elijah's mum, said: “He had more medical intervention in his 37 days than I hope to in my lifetime. We have to be grateful that he died in our arms.

“The Elijah’s Star team are giving us as a family so much joy. We are in awe of their strength and their determination to change outcomes for premature birth and that they are keeping his memory alive still.

“Along with Action Medical Research, we hope to fund research to reduce the chance of this pain happening to other families.”

Campaign 30 per cent short of target

Lewis Coghlin, Fundraising Director at Action Medical Research, said: “Everyone at Action is so grateful to the Elijah’s Star team for taking on this unimaginable challenge to remember baby Elijah.

“Action helps fund vital research for sick babies and children, some of which looks into the causes of premature birth and the complications that can arise from it.

“We hope that through medical research we can make a difference for other babies in a similar situation in the future, so hopefully their lives won’t be cut so painfully short.”

The Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge is the premier event in ocean racing and is recognised as the world's toughest row covering more than 3,000 miles between the start in the Canary Islands and the end point in Nelsons Dockyard, English Harbour, Antigua and Barbuda.

The campaign has so far raised more than £86,000, short of 30 per cent of its £121,875 target.