REBOOTED is set to revive the electricity behind trance music with a series of music events in the heart of Sheffield.

Sheffield, a city with a legendary history in the world of trance music, is set to relive its glory days as REBOOTED takes centre stage at Network Nightclub, on Matilda Street.

Spearheaded by the renowned DJ and ex-Gatecrasher promoter and founder Scott Bond, REBOOTED has become a celebrated club brand that brings the trance music scene back to life in the heart of Sheffield.

On October 21, REBOOTED will host its third event, recreating the electrifying atmosphere and vibe of clubs from the golden era of trance, blending nostalgic tracks with cutting-edge new music to offer the perfect mix of sounds that trance enthusiasts crave.

REBOOTED will kick off at 2pm and a line-up of talented and world-renowned DJS will keep the crowd dancing well into the night, until it finishes at 11.30pm. An official after party will then take place at Record Junkee, on Earl Street, until 4am.

Scott Bond said: "Sheffield has a rich history with trance music, and REBOOTED is all about rekindling that spirit. Our parties offer a unique blend of nostalgia and innovation, creating an atmosphere that takes fans back to the iconic era of trance while embracing the future of this genre."

The October party features trance luminaries Solarstone, Craig Connelly, Scott Bond, DuMonde, JFK and Danny Stubbs, while the official after-party lineup features DJs Shambles, Rob McGeechan, Big CMV, Craig Lee Bird and Connor.