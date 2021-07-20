Foundation to deliver toys and games for Sheffield Children's Hospital patients
A Sheffield charity is to hand over thousands of pounds of toys and games for poorly youngsters at the city’s children’s hospital.
The As-Salaam Humanitarian Foundation will be delivering the gifts to be enjoyed by terminally ill children at the hospital as part of its mission to help those in need.
Gohar Khan, foundation chair trustee, said it looked to provide global humanitarian aid, relief and development with sincerity and compassion while saving lives, alleviating poverty, transforming and empowering local communities.
Its mission is also to ensure well-being and protection of the poor, needy and vulnerable.
The toys and games will be handed over to hospital staff on Thursday.