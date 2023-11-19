Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have called off a search for a missing 79-year-old, after he was found.

The man, named only as David, but also known as Bob, went missing after leaving his home in Chapeltown, early yesterday afternoon said officers, who had released a picture of him to try to find him.

Police said today: “Bob has been found safe and well.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police are searching for missing man David, aged 79

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police had previously said in a statement: “We are asking for your help to find missing Sheffield man, David, who goes by the name Bob.

“Bob, 79, was last seen leaving his home in Chapeltown, Sheffield at 12.40pm today (Saturday 18 November). He is white, 5ft 7ins tall, slim and has grey hair that’s long at the back. He was last seen wearing a short, red padded jacket and grey trousers.

“We’re growing increasingly concerned for Bob’s welfare and ask that anyone who thinks they’ve seen him this afternoon to get in touch.