Found: Sheffield police call off search for missing man David AKA Bob, safe and well
Police have called off a search for a missing 79-year-old, after he was found.
The man, named only as David, but also known as Bob, went missing after leaving his home in Chapeltown, early yesterday afternoon said officers, who had released a picture of him to try to find him.
Police said today: “Bob has been found safe and well.”
South Yorkshire Police had previously said in a statement: “We are asking for your help to find missing Sheffield man, David, who goes by the name Bob.
“Bob, 79, was last seen leaving his home in Chapeltown, Sheffield at 12.40pm today (Saturday 18 November). He is white, 5ft 7ins tall, slim and has grey hair that’s long at the back. He was last seen wearing a short, red padded jacket and grey trousers.
“We’re growing increasingly concerned for Bob’s welfare and ask that anyone who thinks they’ve seen him this afternoon to get in touch.
“Information can be reported through 101 or our online portal. The incident number to quote is 534 of 18 November.”