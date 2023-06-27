A charity is seeking temporary homes for cats whose owners are fleeing domestic abuse, allowing them time to get back on their feet before being reunited with their pets.

Cats Protection’s ‘Paws Protect’ pet fostering scheme has recently expanded into Yorkshire and is already seeing a high demand for its services. The charity is encouraging potential cat fosterers to come on board so more cats and their owners can be supported.

As many refuges are unable to accept pets, owning a cat can be a barrier for people escaping domestic abuse.

Cats Protection claims abusive people will also target pets, with pets often used as a tool to coerce and control their partner. And in some tragic cases they are killed.

The ability to place a pet in temporary foster care with the expectation of it being returned when the situation allows is one less worry for those planning to flee abuse.

This expansion of Paws Protect in Yorkshire has been supported by a three-year grant of £315k from the Pets at Home Foundation.

Already this year, the Yorkshire service has seen a 140 per cent increase of referrals compared to the end of last year.

Vic Harbrecht-Parker, Yorkshire Paws Protect Manager at Cats Protection, said: “Last year we saw a sharp increase in referrals from people needing support in Yorkshire, yet there was no specialist cat fostering service available.

“We were delighted to be able launch Paws Protect in Yorkshire, but attracting volunteers is key to making this service a success and helping as many people and their cats as possible.

“We are urgently looking for volunteers to foster cats in their own homes. Expenses such as vet bills and food costs are covered by Cats Protection, so this is an exciting opportunity to enjoy the company of a cat without the financial costs and long-term commitment.”

A cat will generally stay with a fosterer for five months before being reunited with their owner.

Cats Protection works closely with Dogs Trust, which already runs its Freedom Project across Yorkshire. The charities' partnership in the South East has seen 1,930 pets fostered since 2004 through their specialist domestic abuse services.

All cats taken in by the Paws Protect service are treated sensitively, with total anonymity assured. A fosterer will not know who the owner is or where they live, and the cat will be cared for in an area away from its original address. Regular photos and updates will be provided to give the owners peace of mind.

Vic added: “Fostering for Paws Protect is a rewarding experience, offering a survivor of abuse the freedom to flee with the knowledge their beloved cats are safe. 96 per cent of our current volunteers said that fostering a cat through Paws Protect has had a positive impact on their wellbeing and mental health, which is an additional bonus to the valued help they are providing.”