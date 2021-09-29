Shan He, aged 33, of Edward Street in Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating and one count on possession of an offensive weapon.

South Yorkshire Police has not yet disclosed how many students are alleged to have been injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is concern at reports that a number of Chinese students in Sheffield were attacked at the weekend

A University of Sheffield spokesperson confirmed that some of its students were assaulted over recent days and South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a woman had been charged.

A University of Sheffield spokesperson said: “The University is aware of a former student who has been arrested following a number of incidents within Sheffield, and the University of Sheffield is engaging fully with the police.

“We were saddened to learn of these incidents and are doing everything we can to support the students involved and assist the police in their investigation.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students is always our top priority and we take incidents like this extremely seriously. We are committed to ensuring that all our students and staff have confidence that they study, work and live in a safe and inclusive environment.”

The Chinese Students and Scholars Association in Sheffield described violence aimed at students in the city as “unacceptable”.

President Zongyou Zuo said: “We hope that Chinese students in Sheffield can pay attention to safety - it is best to walk together with friends. After encountering attacks, they can reserve evidence and timely call the police as soon as possible. If you need other assistance, such as translation, they can also contact our group.

“Finally, I want to say to the Chinese students of Sheffield, if they encounter any problems that cannot be solved in their life, they can contact us, CSSA Sheffield. We will do our best to help them contact the university or the police to solve the problem as soon as possible.”