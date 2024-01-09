Former supermarket on Barnsley retail park to be transformed into 24/7 gym
The gym chain hopes to open in the former Jack’s supermarket on Wombwell Lane, which closed in 2022.
Planning permission is not required for the scheme, but the applicants hope to run the site 24/7, which will require permission from Barnsley Council.
A report by the applicants states that Pure Gym ‘is the largest gym group in the UK with over 350 locations, providing flexible and accessible health and fitness facilities’.
There are currently no PureGym sites in Barnsley, the nearest being in Doncaster and Wakefield, planning documents say.
Gym classes will not be held after 10.30pm, in a bid to reduce noise.
A noise impact assessment states that the predicted noise levels from car door slams and vehicles in the car park are ‘below the recognised threshold level for adverse health impacts’.