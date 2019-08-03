Former Sheffield youth club set to be bulldozed
A youth club that was a haven for boys and girls for decades but later became a magnet for trouble is set to be bulldozed.
Frecheville Youth Club on Fox Lane served the community well and was used by scout groups and other organisations for at least 40 years.
But it was forced to shut down several years ago after an arson attack.
It has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour ever since and was targeted again by arsonists in April.
Birley councillors revealed they have been in talks with Sheffield City Council to put the decaying building out of its’ misery and to have it demolished.
While they are sad to see a youth club go, ward members added that this is the only viable option as it has become such a hot spot for trouble.
Coun Karen McGowan said: “There has been a number of fires there in recent years and we get complaints about young people running on the roof.
“It causes a nuisance for residents and it is dangerous for people who are getting into the site.
“The residents we have spoken to about demolishing it are in favour of the idea. Sadly, it looks like the only option left.”
She added education providers had looked at the building previously with a view to re-opening it as a skills training centre but they could not raise the cash and the proposals petered out.
The ward member said the land is council-owned and a decision from the authority on whether or not to flatten the building was expected this summer.
Once cleared it is likely that the land would be sold off to a developer towards the end of the year.