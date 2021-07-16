Former Sheffield United women's players in Team GB vow to 'take the knee' in Tokyo

Chelsea's Millie Bright (left) and Ellie Roebuck of Manchester City will represent Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics.

With their first match this Wednesday (July 21), the squad representing the UK in international women’s football announced today every player would make the protest before matches.

This year’s squad includes goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, who grew up in Sheffield and started her career at SUFC centre of excellence, as well as defender Millie Bright, who was born in Chesterfield and was scouted by Sheffield United

In a statement during the Team GB Tokyo team announcement in Birmingham on July 15, manager Hege Riise said the squad was “united in our decision”.

Taking the knee is a symbol of protest against racism seen before football matches and sporting events.

Team GB has been public with the protest at games for over a year.