Former Sheffield United star and TV host Chris Kamara has revealed he was forced to turn down a spot on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing – because his body is “totally knackered.”

The Ninja Warrior and Gillette Soccer Saturday presenter has claimed he won't be hitting the dancefloor on the hit BBC show's 2019 series as his 'back is gone.'

Chris Kamara during his time at Sheffield United

The ex-Blades star, 61, told The Sun that numerous injuries from his sporting career meant that he would be unable to cope with the rigorous demands of an entire series of the show.

Kamara, who was at Bramall Lane between 1992 and 1994, played nearly 650 games between 1974 and 1995 in a career that also saw him play for Swindon Town, Brentford, Stoke City and Leeds United among others.

He said: 'I've been invited to do Strictly and they told me who I would be dancing with because, apparently, you have to train with them for six weeks before.

'But it's just not going to happen because my body is knackered. I got injured just before we filmed Ninja Warrior, which stopped me playing football with my mates.

He said: 'I haven't played football since. I'm crocked now, my back has gone and I feel like my body has packed in.”

He had been rumoured for the 2019 series after competing on the 2018 Sport Relief special of Strictly.

Paired with pro dancer Anya Garnis, audience members shouted his catchphrase, 'Unbelievable Jeff' as he took to the ballroom.