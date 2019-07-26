Former Sheffield United player Paul McGrath appeals for help to find missing son
Former Sheffield United player Paul McGrath is appealing for help to find his missing son.
The ex-Ireland international, who played for the Blades in the 1997/98 season, says his family are ‘very concerned’ about Paul Jr and that police have been informed he is missing.
The 59-year-old posted on Twitter: “Please retweet. Looking for social media help please.
"Has anyone seen my son Paul in around Hale, Manchester, London or any airports in the past few days?
"Police have been informed but we are very concerned and someone somewhere might have spotted him.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
"Thank you."
It is not clear when or where Paul Jr, aged in his 20s, was last seen.
McGrath spent seven years of his career at Old Trafford before heading to Aston Villa in 1989.
He also earned 83 Ireland caps and is regarded as one of the country's greatest players.