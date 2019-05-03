Former Sheffield student discusses life after her brothers murder in new documentary

A former Sheffield Hallam University student has discussed life after her brothers murder in a new BBC documentary.

Chanell Wallace was just 11-years-old when her brother Daniel Williams, then aged 20, was fatally stabbed in the heart just metres from his front door in Nottingham in March 2006.

Daniel Williams was fatally stabbed in 2006

His murderer Cornelius Messam, 24, had been lying in wait for Daniel – who was walking home from a takeaway with a friend at the time.

He was given a life sentence following a trial in March 2007, but his parole process is set to begin soon.

