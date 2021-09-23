Former Sheffield colleagues of mum who died on Tenerife remember 'great host' who was 'always smiling'

Ashley Williams was reported missing on September 20 and her family reported on Tuesday evening that she had been found dead that morning.

Family and friends have paid tribute to their ‘funny and talented’ friend, and she is remembered by employees at The Star who worked with her in advertising in the 90s.

Rebekah Avill, who remembers Ashley from working in private advertising and recruitment, said: “We used to go to her house, she was a great host, adored her family, one of the kindest people you would ever meet and always smiling.”

And another remembered that it was Ashley who initially interviewed her for her job in 1993, and would then go on to be her manager.

Since working at The Star, Ashley went on to work at Apollo Travel in Rotherham, where her colleagues have paid tribute to her on social media.

Emergency services in Tenerife were called to Los Guíos beach in Los Gigantes, in the municipality of Santiago of the Teide at around 10am on Tuesday morning.

Police reported that a woman’s body was found on the beach.

The fire brigade were required by the local police force to help them access the area where they had found a body.

Local media in Tenerife reported that the body was then transferred by boat to a nearby port, and that while no formal identification has taken place, it is believed to be Ashley.