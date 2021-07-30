Former Sheffield award winner urges more young people of South Asian heritage in the region to apply for awards as deadline is extended

The Yorkshire Asian Young Achievers Awards, or The YAYAs, is organised by the QED Foundation - a charity which focuses on improving the social and economic position of disadvantaged communities in partnership with public, private and civil society organisations - in partnership with York St John University.

The awards are aimed at socially-mobile young achievers who have overcome deprivation and disadvantage or have broken through traditional barriers to progress and officially launched on June 17.

Romana Shah, a previous winner of the Media Achievement award, said: “The bar was very high. I was very grateful. For me, it was kind of a testament to all the hard work I’ve put in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Romana Shah from Sheffield, a winner of the achievement in the media award.

“It’s opened up a lot of opportunities for me, with people like QED, the judges, and others involved, helping me expand my network.”

Romana was raised by her single mother in a traditional Pakistani family in Sheffield.

She told how the awards helped to show what can be achieved, despite the obstacles.

Romana added: “They highlight what people in the South Asian community can achieve, how they can break barriers, and that is something that it is really important to show young people coming through now.”

Now working in public relations in London, she explained: “For example, my industry of PR and communications is not an obvious choice for people of my heritage, and me winning this award and being able to share my story demonstrates that it is an avenue that is open to them.

“I would truly urge people who are eligible to apply. If nothing else, the process itself will show you how much you have achieved.

“It’s great for your confidence, even if you don’t win. And if you do get shortlisted, it will open up so many opportunities for you.”

The awards night is due to take place at Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford on November 4.

The closing date for nominations is this Saturday, July 31.