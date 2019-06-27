Former pupils share memories of Sheffield school for 50th year anniversary
An appeal for former pupils to come forward to mark the 50th year anniversary of the opening of a school has sparked a huge response.
King Ecgbert School in Dore was formed as a mixed comprehensive school in 1969, serving around 1,250 students and 160 in its sixth form.
Over the last five decades, many have graced its corridors including famous names such as Olympic athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, cricketer Joe Root and former Sheffield Wednesday striker Jon Shaw, who have all helped inspire students with their successes.
Now, as the school looks to celebrate the 50th years anniversary, it is reaching out to as many of its alumni as possible, from all walks of life.
An appeal in The Star has sparked a huge response with dozens of former pupils coming forward to share their memories on Facebook of attending the school.
Doreen Bannister said: “I went there when the school first opened as King Ecgbert School for girls in 1957.
“The head teacher was Ms. Janet Coates. A wonderful school building - brand new, so close to the moors.
“There are sti about 10 of us that still meet about four times a year and we all have some happy memories.”
Karen Claydon added: “I went there, first to fifth year in the late 80s. Mr Abel was the head teacher, Mr Ray was my maths teacher and my year tutor for all five years, I remember loads of teachers.
“My three children all went there too and were taught by one of my old teachers.”
Paula O' Carroll posted: “Great memories, great times, loved every minute of it.”
Deborah Myers also has “great memories of my school days.”
Headteacher Paul Haigh said: “At this milestone in the school’s history we want to make a special effort to connect with our alumni who attended the school across the last five decades.
“We’d like to show our current students where the King Ecgbert education has taken their predecessors and use them as role models to inspire the next generation.”Email officemanager@ecgbert.sheffield.sch.uk to get involved.