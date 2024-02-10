Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield-based Nathan Watson is relishing a career change that has seen him swap his role as a professional footballer to that of an AA Recovery Patrol.

The former Rotherham United footballer wanted to move outside of his comfort zone and take on a fresh challenge, something that would suit his lifestyle, but also enable him to help others.

After signing up for an apprentice role on the recovery operations team, Nathan teamed up with then-AA Recovery Patrol of the Year, Shaun Baugh, who agreed to mentor him throughout his enrolment year and beyond.

Nathan Watson, Rotherham United

Nathan said: “I guess I became a little bit lost in the football world and wanted more from life. Visiting the AA's website has turned into one of the most important decisions of my life." As he progressed through his apprenticeship, he passed his HGV test and learned various loading techniques including the technicalities of working with some of the most important vehicles on our roads.

He added: “I’m so pleased to have found a role that has given me the confidence to accept new challenges while providing me with a great income and the flexibility to fit my work around my lifestyle.

Nathan took on an apprenticeship scheme through the AA.

"I’m now in a position where I can support others around me whilst feeling fully supported myself.”

In addition to his day role and supporting his team with additional training, he became an AA Influencer which helped to raise his profile both within The AA and externally on social media.

Shaun Baugh, former AA Recovery Patrol of the Year, said: “It’s been fantastic to see Nathan’s progression from a quiet and polite young man to a confident and supportive character, who is only too willing to support those around him by offering his time and expertise so freely.