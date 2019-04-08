Former Doncaster Free Press news editor who penned biography of Doncaster Rovers legend dies Acclaimed journalist Peter Whittell has died at the age of 78. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A former news editor of the Doncaster Free Press who also worked for The Sun, Daily Star and Daily Express and wrote the life story of Doncaster Rovers legend Alick Jeffrey has died. Peter Whittell (back, second from right) with Doncaster Free Press colleagues in the late 1990s. Peter Whittell (centre) in the former Doncaster Free Press newsroom in Sunny Bar, Doncaster on his retirement day. Doncaster's David Pegg was one of the Busby Babes who died at Munich. - and it was Peter who broke details of the tragedy to his family. Peter wrote the life story of Doncaster Rovers legend Alick Jeffrey following his retirement. Alick Jeffrey - Doncaster Rovers' greatest ever player was the subject of Peter's book. Peter Whittell and Sir Michael Parkinson worked together in Doncaster early in their careers. Doncaster Rovers crowned EFL Family Club of the Year