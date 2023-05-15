The former Bishop of Sheffield did nothing when a survivor of child sex abuse by a priest came to him for help, a review has found.

The scandal over how a victim suffered historic sex abuse at the hands of the late Rev Matthew Devamanikkam in Bradford in the 1980s has been laid bare in a report published yesterday (May 14). The damning enquiry has shown how several high ranking clergy were approached for help by the survivor, Rev Matthew Ineson, but then did nothing to help.

Already, the report – published by the national safeguarding team of the Church of England – has led to the former Archbishop of York, Lord John Sentamu, being urged to step down from active ministry. He reportedly rejects the findings.

Mr Ineson, who was 16 at the time of the abuse and later became a vicar who practiced in Rotherham for more than 10 years, told the church about it 10 years ago. He has waived his legal right to anonymity.

The former Bishop of Sheffield Rev Steven Croft (left) did nothing when Rev Matthew Inseon (right), the survivor of child sex abuse at the hands of a priest, wrote to him for help in June 2013, a review has found. Image on left by Jonathan Pow | http://jonathanpow.com

The report found one of the clergy Rev Ineson confided in was the then Bishop of Sheffield Steven Croft, who was told in a letter by the victim in June 2013 about the abuse he had suffered, and copied it to the then Archbishop of York. In it, the victim said he had already disclosed the abuse twice to the Bishop of Sheffield but the bishop had not acted on this.

Rt Revd Dr Croft – a member of the House of Lords – became the Bishop of Oxford in 2016, which was protested in person by Iveson and was seen on national television.

Devamanikkam was charged with six serious sex offences in May 2017, all relating to the survivor. He was found dead in his flat after killing himself the day before he was due to appear in court.

Following the findings, Bishop Joanne Grenfell, safeguarding lead for the House of Bishops, said it “should be ashamed” that it let down a vulnerable child in its care who was abused by someone in a position of trust.

The former Bishop of Sheffield, Rt Rev Dr Steven Croft. Photograph by Jonathan Pow, http://jonathanpow.com

The review found the then Archbishop of York should have sought advice from his diocesan safeguarding adviser at the time on how to proceed with the letter he had received. The then Archbishop of York said he had believed he had “no authority” to act on the matter and the letter was not a disclosure to him as he was only copied in.

But the reviewer said “no Church law excuses the responsibility of individuals not to act on matters of a safeguarding nature”.

Lord Sentamu rejected the findings, insisting there had been a “fundamental misunderstanding on (the reviewer's) part of the jurisdictional, pastoral and legal responsibilities of diocesan bishops and archbishops in the Church of England”.

He added that the safeguarding matter had been in the Diocese of Sheffield “and therefore not for the diocesan safeguarding adviser for York diocese”.

John Sentamu, the former Archbishop of York, who has been told to step down from active ministry after a review found he failed to act on a victim's disclosure of historic child sex abuse by a priest. Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Lord Sentamu said he had told the review what he told the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) when it considered the matter - “namely that the action following a disclosure to the bishop of Sheffield was his and his alone in line with established safeguarding procedures and guidelines.”