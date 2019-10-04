Formal complaint reportedly lodged against Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara
A formal complaint has been lodged against controversial Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara claiming he has breached parliamentary standards, according to reports.
The BBC states that a constituent has submitted a letter to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards and has called for a full investigation.
The letter comes a month after the 37-year-old postponed his planned intention to resign and six weeks after he was arrested on suspicion of fraud.
It is understood the constituent is unhappy because, despite putting off his resignation, Mr O’Mara has not taken part in any of the key parliamentary votes while also still receiving a salary.
We have asked the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards and Mr O’Mara’s office for comment and are waiting for replies.
According to Hansard Mr O'Mara last spoke in parliament in October 2018 and has not voted since April, while his constituency office has been shut since August.
His downfall began within just two months of taking up office when he was stripped of the Labour whip because of comments made online before standing for Parliament.
His whip was reintated in July 2018 following an investigation, only for him to resign from the party nine days later.
More recently, he closed his constituency office for a month in April, all his staff were either sacked or walked out with two tribunals pending, and he stopped holding surgeries or responding to correspondence from the public for a period of time.
Then, in July, he said he had got a fresh team behind him and was operating from a new office in the city centre.
But, again, just weeks later, his former chief of staff Gareth Arnold resigned in a spectacular foul-mouthed rant on the MP’s own Twitter account.
And then in August, Mr O’Mara was reportedly arrested on suspicion of fraud, alongside Mr Arnold, who, it is alleged, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud.
Both men were released pending further investigation.