A daytime clubbing experience which aims to “break the mould” of traditional nightlife is set to come to Sheffield.

Show Me Love will bring a club atmosphere to Forge Warehouse on March 1 between 3pm and 7pm.

Forge Warehouse, an Effingham Road nightclub, was recently nominated for Best Club in the DJ Mag ‘Best of British’ awards.

Show Me Love first launched this July at Salt Market Social in North Shields and quickly became a flagship event.

It has now expanded into a tour celebrating the golden age of classic house music.

The event promises to bring a new spin to the city’s social scene, blending high-energy house music classics with a vibrant atmosphere and the convenience of daytime scheduling.

Aaron Swales, co-founder and events manager of Show Me Love, said: “We offer attendees an opportunity to experience the thrill of clubbing in a fresh and accessible way.

“Whether it’s for dance lovers, busy professionals or anyone looking for a memorable afternoon out, Show Me Love is set to redefine how Sheffield parties.

“We believe this event is more than just a party—it’s part of a growing trend in cities across the UK, embracing alternative social experiences that are fun, inclusive, and fit seamlessly into people’s lives.

“As a tour DJ myself I’ve performed across the country and Sheffield is always one of my favourite places to play. So we decided Sheffield, with Its dynamic and forward-thinking nightlife culture, is the perfect city to pioneer this movement.

“We have plans to take Show Me Love around the UK. At the moment we’ve just announced Sheffield and North Shields, but we do encourage people to keep an eye out for their city!”

Tickets start at £8 and can be bought online: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/mkkyzns2/show-me-love-sheffield-daytime-clubbing