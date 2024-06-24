Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield schoolgirl is hosting a fundraising race in hope of fulfilling her dream expedition to Africa.

Lydia Torr, from Stannington, is hosting a race evening to raise money for a four-week expedition to Kenya alongside the ‘Camps international’ team.

The determined 15-year-old, who is experienced in campaigning, having hosted a horse race evening, as well as a fashion show and numerous raffles, is hoping to raise more than £4,500 to make ‘the trip of a lifetime’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Forge Valley School pupil said: “I will be involved in many projects, working alongside the local community and helping them to do tasks such as creating access to clean and fresh water, educating the children, helping to stop the poaching of elephants and much more.”

Lydia Torr, from Stannington, is hosting a fundraising race to raise money for a four-week expedition to Kenya alongside the ‘Camps international’ team

She added: “I have been given the exciting and challenging opportunity to join an expedition to Kenya in Summer 2025 with the Camps International Team, this 4-week trip will see me helping the community with tasks such as gaining access to clean, fresh water, teaching the children, and even building a school/classroom.

“To enable me to get to Kenya I have first got to raise the funds to enable me to do this.

“I decided that I would like to give my own community the chance to come together by putting on a number of fun events throughout year which so far have been really successful.”

“We invite anyone to come along and join in the fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The running event is taking place on Wednesday, June 26, at Forge Valley School, supported by Hillsborough and Rivelin Running Club in recording the official times on the night.

The evening begins with the Fun Run starting at 6.30pm, where adults and children can compete together by completing a one-kilometre leg each.

The Fun Run will be followed by a 5-kilometre run for adults and a 2-kilometre run for children.