Forge Valley: Sheffield schoolgirl hosts run to campaign for charity expedition to Kenya
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lydia Torr, from Stannington, is hosting a race evening to raise money for a four-week expedition to Kenya alongside the ‘Camps international’ team.
The determined 15-year-old, who is experienced in campaigning, having hosted a horse race evening, as well as a fashion show and numerous raffles, is hoping to raise more than £4,500 to make ‘the trip of a lifetime’.
The Forge Valley School pupil said: “I will be involved in many projects, working alongside the local community and helping them to do tasks such as creating access to clean and fresh water, educating the children, helping to stop the poaching of elephants and much more.”
She added: “I have been given the exciting and challenging opportunity to join an expedition to Kenya in Summer 2025 with the Camps International Team, this 4-week trip will see me helping the community with tasks such as gaining access to clean, fresh water, teaching the children, and even building a school/classroom.
“To enable me to get to Kenya I have first got to raise the funds to enable me to do this.
“I decided that I would like to give my own community the chance to come together by putting on a number of fun events throughout year which so far have been really successful.”
“We invite anyone to come along and join in the fun.”
The running event is taking place on Wednesday, June 26, at Forge Valley School, supported by Hillsborough and Rivelin Running Club in recording the official times on the night.
The evening begins with the Fun Run starting at 6.30pm, where adults and children can compete together by completing a one-kilometre leg each.
The Fun Run will be followed by a 5-kilometre run for adults and a 2-kilometre run for children.
Entry is available on the night at £5 per adult and £2 per child, for either the individual runs or the relay (or both if you’re up for it) with all money raised going towards Lydia’s trip.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.