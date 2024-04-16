Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company, which has shops and cafes in Abbeydale, Beauchief, Lodge Moor and at Sheffield Station, has launched a new scheme in which staff at all time will be able to take a day out every year to support the charity of their choice.

“We are a Sheffield business and feel very strongly about the importance of supporting the communities we serve,” said owner Liva Guest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It will be entirely down to the individual if they want to take part in the scheme and they will be able to support the charity of their choice, though obviously we would like them to select something that aligns with the our core values.

Liva Guest of Forge Bakehouse

“But we know there are so many fantastic charities in Sheffield that will really appreciate the time and enthusiasm that the Forge Bakehouse team can give them.

“We are happy for our staff to give the time and they will be paid in full for the day they spend away from us.”

Forge Bakehouse produces an acclaimed range of artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries at its Abbeydale bakery which are sold through the company’s shops and are also available for weddings, corporate events, markets and meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cafes have also established a strong reputation for their range of coffees and teas, with a team of experiences baristas making regular innovative additions to their offer.

At the same time, the addition of new savoury lines like the Forge Bakehouse melted cheese croissant has increased the brand’s popularity as both an eat in and take out destination.