Food Standards Agency: Sheffield's 34 takeaways and sandwich shops with three-star food hygiene rating
Sheffield has 34 takeaways that have been given a three-star food hygiene rating since 2022. Check to see if your favourite chippy, Indian or Chinese pit stop is on the list.
The Food Standard Agency has given 34 takeaways and sandwich shops in Sheffield a three-star food hygiene rating since 2022 – meaning they are ‘generally satisfactory’. The purpose of the inspections is to make sure food establishments are in line with relevant food hygiene laws.
Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection, with a zero-star rating meaning urgent improvements are required, and a five-star rating meaning hygiene standards are very good, and fully comply with the law. A three-star hygiene rating means there is room for improvement, but these aren't viewed as urgent as the hygiene levels in the establishment do not pose any threats to consumers.
Each inspection is carried out by a food safety officer at Sheffield City Council with the purpose of finding out if food is being handled and produced hygienically; is safe to eat; and to identify factors which have the potential to cause food poisoning or injury.
Here is a list of Sheffield’s takeaways and sandwich shops that have been given a three-star food hygiene rated since 2022. This list is up to date as of March 14, 2023