Sheffield has 34 takeaways that have been given a three-star food hygiene rating since 2022. Check to see if your favourite chippy, Indian or Chinese pit stop is on the list.

The Food Standard Agency has given 34 takeaways and sandwich shops in Sheffield a three-star food hygiene rating since 2022 – meaning they are ‘generally satisfactory’. The purpose of the inspections is to make sure food establishments are in line with relevant food hygiene laws.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection, with a zero-star rating meaning urgent improvements are required, and a five-star rating meaning hygiene standards are very good, and fully comply with the law. A three-star hygiene rating means there is room for improvement, but these aren't viewed as urgent as the hygiene levels in the establishment do not pose any threats to consumers.

Each inspection is carried out by a food safety officer at Sheffield City Council with the purpose of finding out if food is being handled and produced hygienically; is safe to eat; and to identify factors which have the potential to cause food poisoning or injury.

Here is a list of Sheffield’s takeaways and sandwich shops that have been given a three-star food hygiene rated since 2022. This list is up to date as of March 14, 2023

1 . Three-star food hygiene rated takeaways More than 30 takeaways in Sheffield have been given a three-star food hygiene rating since 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Town Wok, Abbeydale Road Town Wok received its current three-star food hygiene rating on February 1, 2023. Hygienic food handling: good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: generally satisfactory. Management of food safety: generally satisfactory. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Wendy's Fish & Chips, Netherthorpe Place Wendy's received its current three-star food hygiene rating on July 2, 2022. Hygienic food handling: good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: generally satisfactory. Management of food safety: generally satisfactory. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Valentino's Pizza, Manor Park Centre Valentino's Pizza received its current three-star food hygiene rating on January 11, 2023. Hygienic food handling: generally satisfactory. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: good. Management of food safety: generally satisfactory. Photo: Google Photo Sales