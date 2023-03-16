A number of food venues have been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating over the years, but have you ever wondered what happened to them next?

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections of food venues to check they are in line with food hygiene laws. Each food premises is rated from zero to five-stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required and five meaning hygiene standards are very good. The inspections provide a snapshot into the standards found at the time, and the rating system allows customers to make informed choices about where they choose to eat.

There are currently no food businesses in Sheffield with a zero-star food hygiene rating, but there have been in the past. Despite the worrying standards found at the time of inspection, many of these food venues strove to turn it around. Here’s what we found.

Smashcity Burgers, 80 Broughton Lane, Attercliffe

Many businesses have turned it around after being handed a zero-star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Smashcity Burgers was handed a zero-star food hygiene rating following an inspection on June 24, 2022. However just seven months later another inspection found its standards had increased to a four-star rating, as of January 18, 2023. The takeaway is rated 4.6 stars according to 25 reviews on Google with one customer stating he was served the ‘nicest chicken burger’ he’s ever had.

Balti Ghar, 39 Baslow Road, Totley

Balti Ghar was given a zero-star food hygiene rating on February 7, 2019. On March 1, 2022 it was re-inspected and handed a two-star food hygiene rating, however the business has now permanently shut down.

The Orchid Thai, 219 London Road, Highfield

The Orchid Thai was inspected on February 18, 2019, where it was found urgent requirements were necessary for it to be in line with relevant food hygiene laws. In June 2019, the restaurant announced it would be closing its doors after more than 10 years of service. Now running from the venue is Oodles, which has a 4.1 star rating according to 123 Google reviews, plus a four-star food hygiene rating as of November 16, 2022.

Ka-China, 114 School Road, Wales

Ka-China was given a zero-star food hygiene rating on April 30 in 2018. According to Companies House, the business dissolved in 2019, and the venue has since been taken over and renamed as Asia Palace, and boasts a five-star food hygiene rating following an inspection on May 16, 2019. On Google, the venue is rated 3.9 stars from 181 reviews, with one reviewer writing: “The food was gorgeous.”

Nawroz Restaurant, 72 Spital Hill

Nawroz Restaurant was told it needed to make urgent improvements after receiving a zero-star food hygiene rating on May 23, 2018. According to Companies House, the business dissolved in 2020 and now in its place stands Kurdish restaurant Zaitoon, which has a three-star food hygiene rating as of March 2021 and a 4.5 star rating according to 39 Google reviews.

Saras Flowers & Coffee, 494 Manchester Road, Stocksbridge

Saras Flowers & Coffee had a zero-star food hygiene rating on June 14, 2018. Now in its place is The Greek takeaway and restaurant which has a 4.8 star rating on Google, according to 71 customer reviews. It was also given a four-star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency on March 26, 2022.

Zing Vaa Ltd, 55 The Moor, City Centre