Food hygiene ratings of children's play areas around Sheffield – including Gulliver’s Valley and Ninja Warrior
With many children now out of school for the Easter holidays, some parents may be looking to get the family out the house and into a play area – but how do their cafes and restaurants compare on the food hygiene scoring system?
Many indoor play centres have their own cafes or restaurants to help parents keep their hungry children playing for longer, but many families will want to know that the food they purchase from these businesses is being prepared in a clean and safe environment.
The Food Standards Agency operates a rating scheme in partnership with local authorities that carry out inspections of food premises, and will then give the food establishment a rating ranging from zero, which means urgent improvements are required, to five, which means food hygiene standards found at the time of inspection are very good.
Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly spring day out with a bite to eat, or somewhere to plan your child’s next birthday party, here is a list of play areas around Sheffield and their latest food hygiene rating, based on the most recent data available from the FSA.