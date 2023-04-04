With many children now out of school for the Easter holidays, some parents may be looking to get the family out the house and into a play area – but how do their cafes and restaurants compare on the food hygiene scoring system?

Many indoor play centres have their own cafes or restaurants to help parents keep their hungry children playing for longer, but many families will want to know that the food they purchase from these businesses is being prepared in a clean and safe environment.

The Food Standards Agency operates a rating scheme in partnership with local authorities that carry out inspections of food premises, and will then give the food establishment a rating ranging from zero, which means urgent improvements are required, to five, which means food hygiene standards found at the time of inspection are very good.

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly spring day out with a bite to eat, or somewhere to plan your child’s next birthday party, here is a list of play areas around Sheffield and their latest food hygiene rating, based on the most recent data available from the FSA.

Play areas in and around Sheffield Many families will be visiting play areas over the Easter holidays, so we have compiled a list of them and their food hygiene ratings to help you choose whether to take a picnic or purchase lunch.

Jump Inc Jump Inc, on Vulcan Road, near Meadowhall, was handed a food hygiene rating of five on February 7, 2020.

Fun House Play Centre Fun House Play Centre, on Middlewood Road, in Hillsborough, received a food hygiene rating of three on July 5, 2022.

Gulliver's Valley Gulliver's Valley theme park, in Waleswood, next to Rother Valley Country Park, was given a food hygiene rating of three on February 13, 2023.