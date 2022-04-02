Food handed out to needy at cost of living demonstration in Sheffield city centre

Campaigners from a string of different groups gathered outside the Moor Market to raise awareness with the public about the issue as well as the P&O sackings.

Members of The People’s Assembly addressed the people of Sheffield about their cause, along with offering fresh food out to those who need it the most, provided by Food Works.

Wendy Emmett from the People’s Assembly said: “The cost-of-living crisis is affecting absolutely everybody, as you know fuel costs went up yesterday.

Protesters at the cost of living demonstration in Sheffield city centre.

"Everyone is really worried; I’m really worried about it.

"People are turning their heating down and putting extra jumpers on at night because for some people it genuinely will mean heating your house or eating.”

The Office of National Statistics says that prices have risen by 6.2% in the 12 months to February. The UK is at its highest level of inflation since 1992.

One of the stalls was hosted by Jubilee for Climate, a group which aims to bring together the cause of poverty and inequality with climate justice. They will host a free meal in Sheffield on the last Saturday of every month as a focus of resistance and protest.

Darcy White, a member of Jubilee for Climate said: “People who are in poverty are usually in debt. With the cost-of-living crisis, they’re going to get deeply in debt. They have no mental space for thinking about any other crisis while they’re trying to put a meal on the table.”

Better Buses for South Yorkshire were also at the event, and members are campaigning for better, cheaper public transport.

Fran Postlewaite, a convener of the group said: “We think that the whole issue of buses and public transport is a really important element of the cost-of-living crisis. If people are going to find it difficult to fill up their cars with fuel, how much better would it be if they could look at public transport system that was affordable, reliable and went where they want to go.”