Opening this Thursday (December 2), shoppers will be able to stock up on the store’s range of quirky items – from party items and homeware to toys and Christmas decorations.

Located on Lower High Street, Flying Tiger Copenhagen is celebrating its launch at Meadowhall with goodie bags for the first 100 customers through the door, made up of some of the store’s most popular items.

Those shopping at the new store on its opening day will also receive a free coffee token, redeemable at the pop-up Flying Tiger coffee cart located in the Orange Car Park.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome another new store to the centre and we’re really pleased that Flying Tiger Copenhagen has chosen Meadowhall as part of its major UK expansion plans.

“The retailer joins over 20 new stores this year, with more expected in the run up to Christmas, and with such a broad offering we have no doubt that it will be a hit with shoppers – particularly for those in need of Christmas gift inspiration.”

Michael Burke, Managing Director of Flying Tiger Copenhagen, said: “We’re really excited to be opening a new store in Meadowhall. As one of Yorkshire’s leading retail destinations, the centre really stood out and we look forward to welcoming shoppers.”