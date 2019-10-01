Flood alert issued for River Don after it bursts its banks in Sheffield
A flood warning has been issued for the River Don after it burst its banks.
Water has spilled over and pooled on the cycle path near Meadowhall following a period of heavy rainfall.
Sheffield City Council tweeted that it is a ‘fairly regular occurance’ for the cycle path to flood but added that water levels are ‘rising’.
Meanwhile, Doncaster Council warned they may have to close Kirk Bramwith bridge due to the ‘high tide’ this evening.
The Government’s flood warning service has also issued an alert advising people that low lying fields and roads close to the river are at risk of flooding.
The warning read: “Flooding is possible in the Middle River Don catchment as further persistent rain is causing river levels to rise.
“Low lying fields and roads are most likely to be at risk. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.
“We expect river levels to continue to rise steadily through today, Tuesday, October 1, to a similar level seen on Sunday night.
“After the rain clears this afternoon we expect river levels to start to fall overnight and through tomorrow.
“We do not currently expect to issue flood warnings, however we are monitoring the situation closely from our incident room in Leeds.”