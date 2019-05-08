Hundreds packed into Arundel Gate’s O2 Academy to witness the venue being turned back into The Roxy nightclub.

The sprawling venue reined supreme in Sheffield in the 1980s and 1990s and the re-creation of the club got a massive thumbs up from the revellers that packed the dancefloor.

The Back to the Roxy night, Sheffield, United Kingdom, 4th May 2019. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

The ‘Back To The Roxy’ night was the result of months of planning as organisers searched the region for memorabilia, film footage and photos to help them stage an accurate depiction of the original venue.

Former Roxy-goer James Norton said: “It was a truly fantastic night – they got it bang on. I loved the Roxy in its heyday in the late 1980s and this night took me straight back to my youth.”

The Roxy became famous nationally as one of the venues for the ‘Hitman & Her’ TV series. Everyone from Kylie Minogue to the London Boys performed there.

With a capacity in excess of 2,000, and one of the most jaw-dropping lightshows in the country, few venues were more high profile than the Roxy.

The Back to the Roxy night, Sheffield, United Kingdom, 4th May 2019. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

“Hearing the Stock Aitkin and Waterman hits brought the memories flooding back”, said Cheryl Martin. “It was a truly fantastic night.”

Local author Neil Anderson used the event to gather photos and memories from former club-goers and is about to publish a special Roxy edition of his best-selling ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Sheffield’.

The book can be ordered now from www.dirtystopouts.com

Another ‘Back To The Roxy’ event is planned for 2020.

The Back to the Roxy night, Sheffield, United Kingdom, 4th May 2019. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

The Back to the Roxy night, Sheffield, United Kingdom, 4th May 2019. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

The Back to the Roxy night, Sheffield, United Kingdom, 4th May 2019. Photo by Glenn Ashley.