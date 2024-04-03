Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alongside an expanded menu focusing on pan Indian small plates, the small venue, which can sit 10 diners inside, can now serve customers outdoors thanks to a new outside terrace.

Flame Fusion by Front Room offers a modern take on Indian cuisine just a stone's throw away from Sheffield United's ground.

Nad Kahn, owner and chef of the 10 seater venue, said: “We used to have a restaurant called Front Room at Hillsborough but we had to close because everything became too much of a struggle during Covid.”

Flame Fusion can now serve more customers thanks to an outside terrace

Flame Fusion describes itself as an Indian inspired retro dining and cafe experience. A bistro kitchen by day and tapas by night.

Its game day menu is Chicken Shish & Lamb doner wraps at £8 and Onion Bhaji wraps for £7.

They have been running testing menus the last few months but their full menu will be in play from today.

Just as the name suggests though the food is a fusion, it’s not just Indian, there’s a diverse range of dishes on offer. The menu has evolved since Front Room with the focus now on smaller plates.

Flame Fusion is just a stone's throw away from Sheffield United's ground

Big plates are reserved for the really special dishes like the butter chicken, all cooked as they would be in India.

An average lunch ranges from £7-11 and for an evening meal small dishes costs anywhere from £6.50 per plate to £9.50 with bigger mains costing up to £14.

Nad said: “It’s trying to make people happy and get their taste buds going again because we are an Indian restaurant.