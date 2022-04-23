Five things to do in Sheffield next week ahead of the next bank holiday weekend

1. Snooker World Championships:

Taking place from April 16 to May 2, the World Snooker Championships are hosted at the Crucible in

Sheffield city centre every year.

There is plenty to do in Sheffield next week ahead of the bank holiday weekend

Next week will see the quarter finals on Tuesday and Wednesday, the semi finals between Thursday and Saturday and then the final starting on Sunday.

Tickets can be booked here.

2. Lyceum:

Next week is the last chance to see “SIX” a musical nominated for 5 Olivier Awards.

Performed at the Lyceum theatre until Saturday, April 30, it tells the story of six wives of Henry VIII, while celebrating

21st century girl power.

More information can be found here.

3. Sheffield Arena

“Stratagem with Alan Partridge” is a stage show starring Steve Coogan, the award-winning actor, comedian, producer and screenwriter.

It will be hosted at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, April 30 at 8pm as a part of Coogan’s Spring 2022 tour across the UK and Ireland.

Tickets are available here.

4. Paws with a Cause

A one day indoor and outdoor dog festival is to be held at Hillsborough Arena on Saturday, April 30 from 11am to 5pm.

Tickets are free, but donations upon entry will be donated to the Cavendish Cancer Care Charity.

There will be stalls, dog groomers, first aid for pets talks, live music, raffles, food and activities for children such as a bouncy castle and art and crafts.

For tickets and more information visit here.

5. Salsa in the Square

Salsa in the Square returns to Leopold Square.

Hosted by Cubana, RCDance and Leopold Square, the first Salsa in the Square of 2022 will take place on Sunday, May 1.