First night sex leads to romance for third of Sheffield couples, survey reveals

Having sex with a new partner on a first date has lead to romance for a third of Sheffield couples, according to a new survey.

Lots of couples end up in bed the first night they meet - 58% of men have done it and 56% of women.

First night sex can lead to romance.

And it has lead to a proper relationship for 36% of women and 34% of men, according to new figures.

Women are slightly more wary than men of partners who want to jump into bed straight away.

One in six women (17%) said they would think less of someone if they had sex on the first night, compared to 11% of men.

The results are revealed in a new survey by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading dating site for married people.

It found that 64% of women and 62% of men had wanted to have sex with someone on the first date but had held back because it was too soon.

Far more women (40%) have regretted jumping straight into bed than men (27%).

Most women (82%) and 73% of men admitted to first night nerves when they have sex with a new partner.

The biggest insecurity for women was worrying about their appearance (84%), followed by their sexual performance (69%) and how they will compare with their partner's previous lovers (61%).

Men's biggest insecurity was their sexual performance (82%), followed by how they compare with their partner's previous lovers (57%) and their appearance (54%).

Women's ideal venue for a first date is drinks in a bar (32%) followed by a romantic meal (27%). Men prefer it the other way round - 41% (a romantic meal) and 27% (drinks).

IllicitEncounters.com spokeswoman Jessica Leoni said: "The clear message is that if you want to have sex on a first date, do it.

“We have all grown up about sex and only prudes are going to think any less of you if you jump into bed on the first night.

“Online dating has speeded up the way we date and this has resulted in couples initiating sex on first dates far more quickly.

“We are leaving behind those old-fashioned attitudes where people are judged on their sexual behaviour.”

IllicitEncounters has seen a 25% rise in registrations in the first four months of 2019.

What are the biggest insecurities the first night you sleep with a new partner?

Women

1 Appearance 84%

2 My performance 69%

3 How will I compare with previous lovers 61%

4 The noises we will make 30%

5 My choice of underwear 29%

Men

1 My performance 82%

2 How will I compare with previous lovers 57%

3 Appearance 54%

4 The noises we will make 11%

5 My choice of underwear 8%