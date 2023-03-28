Italian restaurant Zizzi has unveiled a brand new look with the decor inspired by the Peak District and the Steel City.

The refurbishment of the Meadowhall-based venue features unique artwork designed by talented artist Adam Bartlett. The mural and artwork of the restaurant is inspired by the city's vast green space within the Peak District National Park with images of flowers, stone walls and heather. The artwork also includes striking sparks which is a nod to the increase in women steel workers during the Second World War.

General Manager Aleks Czykalo said: “We are delighted to be re-opening the doors to our brand-new look and feel of Zizzi at Meadowhall. We are very much looking forward to welcoming back local customers and getting to know plenty of new ones, sharing good times over our delicious, much-loved and craveable Italian dishes with a twist.”

Upon arrival, customers will be greeted with halo illuminated Zizzi signage and a neon famous quote – ‘Baby I’m yours’ which is a lyric featuring in a famous song by Sheffield’s very own Arctic Monkeys. Inside the revamped restaurant, guests will experience touch points including the iconic Zizzi tree, checkerboard black and white tiles, an updated colour palette throughout which makes the restaurant feel warm and cosy.

Inside the new-look Zizzi.

Customers will be invited to enjoy menu options including the latest dishes from the new Spring menu which has launched this month. For the first time the Zizzi menu includes an exclusively shaped ‘00’ fresh free range egg pasta including Truffle & Pancetta Carbonara, Hot-Smoked Salmon Carbonara & Signature Beef & Chianti Ragu as well as a fresh vegan Campanelle pasta made using sustainably produced Wildfarmed flour.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We are pleased to see the transformation of Zizzi – it’s long been a popular destination for our customers, and it is great to see people enjoying the new look space.

“The revamped restaurant is a welcome addition to the wide range of eateries available for visitors at the centre – whether they’re looking for a quick bite to eat or a three-course dining experience.”

