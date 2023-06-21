First look inside new cafe promising to bring 'decadent desserts' to Sheffield

Here is a first look inside a new cafe promising to bring 'decadent desserts' to Sheffield city centre.

Creams Cafe is making a number of special offers available to members of the public to coincide with its grand opening in Division Street on Thursday, June 22.

Ahead of the opening, we sent our photographer to the venue to give you this sneak peak look inside.

Visitors are being told to 'expect sensational sky-high sundaes, as well as wow-factor loaded waffles, creatively topped cookie doughs and seriously mega milkshakes '.

Creams opens on Division Street in Sheffield

Signature serves include the Creams Sundae Royale with Creams Rocher and chocolate fudge brownie gelato, plus creamy vanilla soft serve, milk chocolate sauce, milk chocolate blossoms, a Ferrero Rocher and a Creams wafer; and the O-RE-O Waffle - a freshly made waffle piled high with crushed Oreo cookies, Oreo gelato, and finished with milk chocolate shavings, white chocolate sauce and a Creams wafer.

Diners can also create the dessert of their choosing by selecting a preferred base – including freshly cooked waffle, cookie dough or crepe – and then customising it with gelato, and myriad sauces and toppings.

There will be 24 flavours of handcrafted gelato, from banoffee to bubble gum, plus toppings of meringues and mini marshmallows, fresh fruit and Ferrero Rocher.

The venue will also boast an extensive kids’ menu which includes treats such as indulgent double chocolate cookie dough and pancakes with heaps of toppings to choose from.

The decor will feature a vibrant colour palette of purple, blue and black, broken up with graffiti-esque street art throughout to evoke an 'urban, Americana vibe'. Skateboards and bikes will also be suspended from the walls and ceiling with pops of fluorescent colour and neon signage completing the look.

It will be open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm. The menu will be available for dine-in and takeaway, as well as delivery via Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

To coincide with the launch, diners can receive a free Sundae Funday on June 22 only from 11am to 11pm and while stocks last.

In addition to the Sundae Funday giveaway Creams Cafe will also be treating guests to a host of other deals.

