First details announced for Sheffield Food Festival

The organisers of this year’s Sheffield Food Festival are appealing for traders to come forward and be part of the event.

For the last 10 years, the event Festival has drawn thousands of visitors to the city to celebrate food and drink from across the region and beyond.

In 2023 the new festival producers, Swans Events, aim to build on that success, and develop the festival, working with the community to deliver the best street food, artisanal produce, drinks, music and more.

Taking over the Peace Gardens during the end of May Bank Holiday weekend, from May 26 to 29, the aim is to continue to be one of the city's largest free to attend events for all members of the family.

Sheffield Food Festival.

Noemi Antonelli, managing director at Swans Events and a Kelham Island resident, said: “We want to showcase Sheffield’s relationship with food through an exciting programme that continues to play an integral part in putting this city on the culinary map.

“As part of that, we want local food and drink traders, community initiatives that centre around food, and local performers to get involved and help us build content for this year’s festival.”

If you’re interested in getting involved, please contact [email protected]

Coun Martin Smith, chair of the economic development and skills policy committee at Sheffield City Council said: “We are excited to welcome Swans Events on board as the new organiser of Sheffield’s popular food festival.

“The event continues to grow and thrive each year and we are looking forward to them bringing exciting new ideas and creative elements to build on the past success.

“As well as attracting thousands of visitors, the event is a fantastic opportunity for local traders to sell their produce and it’s great to see these independent businesses come together and be part of such a dynamic and popular date in our city’s event programme.”

Applications to trade at Sheffield Food Festival have now opened. Due to popular demand, the deadline to apply has been extended to March 27 at 10am.

