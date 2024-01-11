Firm managing cemeteries on behalf of Rotherham Council fined almost £500,000 for “performance failures”

A firm managing cemeteries on behalf of Rotherham Council has been fined almost £500,000 for ‘performance failures’.

Dignity has been fined £475,470 for performance failures between April 22-November 23.

RMBC entered into a 35-year contract with Dignity Funerals Ltd for the provision of bereavement services for Rotherham in 2008.

Dignity is responsibility for capital works and maintenance of the East Herringthorpe Cemetery and Crematorium along with the maintenance of the eight other municipal cemeteries located throughout the borough.

Opposition councillors called for action to be taken in 2022, telling a council meeting that visitors and volunteers had experienced overgrown grass, weeds and brambles, damage to graves and headstones and poor facilities.

The firm appeared in front of RMBC’s Improving Places select commission in December, and provided an annual report for councillors – which did not include the figures.

Councillor Charlotte Carter told the meeting that ‘fundamental’ details such as financial penalties should be included in future reports.

Councillor Alan Atkin told the meeting that the extension plans for Wath Cemetery were incorrect in the firm’s report.

Joy Newton, Head of Region at Dignity, said: “Dignity strives to provide a high standard of service to the bereaved and a place of tranquillity where mourners can remember and say goodbye to their loved ones.

“We recognise the need for improvement and our team in Rotherham have been working hard to meet our contractual grounds maintenance requirements and clear the list of outstanding actions whilst engaging with the local community to better understand their needs.

“An investment of £1.5 million is being made to update the cremation equipment and a further £300,000 has been earmarked to improve driveways and paths at Masbrough, Wath and Moorgate Cemeteries following similar work at other burial grounds in the area.

“We are also making an investment to digitalise historic burial records so that they are accessible online. Other changes have included the introduction of grave covers for the Muslim burial area at East Herringthorpe, which allows graves to be dug in advance to meet short-notice requirements.