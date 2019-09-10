Firefighters tackling blaze at Sheffield high-rise flats

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a block of high-rise flats in Sheffield this morning.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 09:05

Two crews from Sheffield Central Fire Station were dispatched to the scene in Brightmore Drive, Netherthorpe, at 8.40am.

The flats.

A fire service spokesperson said there is a blaze in the bin chute.

They did not have any further details about any injuries or damage to the property as the incident is ongoing.

More to follow.