Firefighters tackle settee blaze in Sheffield flat
Firefighters were called to tackle a settee blaze in a Sheffield flat.
By Alana Roberts
Saturday, 08 June, 2019, 08:07
Crews were called to the ground floor property on Shay Road, Stocksbridge at around 8:50pm last night, June 7.
Three engines from Stocksbridge, Tankersley and Rivelin fire stations attended the scene – however Rivelin crews were not needed.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “The fire started on the settee.”
Firefighters left the scene at around 11:30pm.
An investigation has now been launched to determine the cause of the blaze.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue could not give further details at this time.