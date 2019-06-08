Firefighters tackle settee blaze in Sheffield flat

Firefighters were called to tackle a settee blaze in a Sheffield flat.

By Alana Roberts
Saturday, 08 June, 2019, 08:07

Crews were called to the ground floor property on Shay Road, Stocksbridge at around 8:50pm last night, June 7.

Three engines from Stocksbridge, Tankersley and Rivelin fire stations attended the scene – however Rivelin crews were not needed.

Shay Road, Stocksbridge (google)

Nobody was injured during the incident.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “The fire started on the settee.”

Firefighters left the scene at around 11:30pm.

An investigation has now been launched to determine the cause of the blaze.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue could not give further details at this time.