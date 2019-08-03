Firefighters still at scene of Sheffield barn blaze
Firefighters are still at the scene of a huge barn blaze in Sheffield – more than two days after it started.
By Lee Peace
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 08:34
A blaze broke out at a barn in Pea Field Lane, in Bromley, close to High Green, at about 5am on Thursday morning.
A number of hay bales went up in flames and at its height more than 30 firefighters were battling the flames.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the cause of the fire, in which no one was seriously injured, was not yet known.
A crew member at Sheffield Central Fire Station said firefighters were still at the scene this morning ‘damping down’ in a bid to ensure the blaze is completely out.