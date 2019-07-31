Firefighters still at scene of huge Sheffield barn blaze
Firefighters are still at the scene of a huge blaze at a barn in Sheffield this morning.
By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 13:07
Seven fire engines and about 35 firefighters are tackling the blaze at a farm off Pea Fields Lane, Bromley, close to High Green.
Crews from across Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham have been at the scene since before 5am after a large number of hay bales caught fire.
A fire service spokesperson said this morning that two people have been treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
But a woman who works at the farm has since denied this and said nobody needed medical attention.
An investigation into the cause will be launched once the fire is out.