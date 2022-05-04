Firefighters Memorial Day: Nation to pay tribute and remember those who perished in line of duty

It is also International Firefighters Day, commemorating the dedication and sacrifices of firefighters around the world.

Fire Brigades Union, in a statement, said they will observe a minute's silence at midday today in honour of firefighters who have lost their lives whilst serving their communities.

The minute’s silence will take place on the forecourts of fire stations and other fire and rescue service workplaces, with many of the UK’s circa 54,000 fire and rescue service employees participating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock fire image.

Members of the community, local politicians and families of fallen firefighters may also be in attendance at the minute’s silences around the country.

Fire Brigades Union general secretary Matt Wrack said: “This a huge moment of unity for us all as we come together to remember the courage and sacrifice of fallen firefighters.

"We must make sure the firefighters who died protecting their communities are remembered and honoured.

"As a union representing firefighters across the UK, we are proud to commemorate those who have come before us and to recognise their sacrifice and their contribution to the safety of people in our communities.”

International Firefighters Day was formed in 1998 when five firefighters lost their lives trying to put out a wildfire in Australia.