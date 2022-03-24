South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters were called to a house on Armthorpe Road, Sheffield, at 9.08am on Friday, March 18.

A spokesperson said: "Upon arrival, they found the fire was actually out but having investigated, they found that sunlight coming through the window magnified via a magnifying mirror, set light to the cushion of a nearby chair."

Thankfully, nobody was hurt in the incident.

The firefighters then reminded members of the public to be vigilant where such mirrors are placed.

They wrote on Facebook: "Thankfully this didn't spread any further and cause serious damage.

"Now the sun is coming again, please be extra careful around where you place mirrors like this.

"This isn't the first time we've seen the sun causing a fire inside a house due to rays being magnified. Stay safe, folks!"