Firefighters called to incident at Sheffield's Park Hill flats
Firefighters were called out to deal with an incident at Sheffield’s Park Hill flats this evening.
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 18:24 pm
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 18:27 pm
Crews from Sheffield Central and Parkway stations were dispatched to the scene at 4.20pm.
They were responding after some cooking that had been left on for too long triggered a smoke alarm.
Firefighters used a specialist fan to clear smoke from the proeprty and left soon afterwards.
Nobody was injured.