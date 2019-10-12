Firefighters called to incident at Sheffield's Park Hill flats

Firefighters were called out to deal with an incident at Sheffield’s Park Hill flats this evening.

By Lee Peace
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 18:24 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th October 2019, 18:27 pm

Crews from Sheffield Central and Parkway stations were dispatched to the scene at 4.20pm.

Park Hill flats

They were responding after some cooking that had been left on for too long triggered a smoke alarm.

Firefighters used a specialist fan to clear smoke from the proeprty and left soon afterwards.

Nobody was injured.