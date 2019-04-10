Fire rages inside former Rotherham pub

A fire is raging inside a former Rotherham town centre pub this morning.
Firefighters were dealing with a blaze at the Masons Arms in Wellgate at about 7am.
Transport operator First tweeted that buses are being diverted from the area while fire crews tackle the blaze.
