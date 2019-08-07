Fire crews called to blaze at Sheffield business park

Fire crews were called out to tackle a blaze at a business park in Sheffield.

By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 09:47

Crews from Tankersley, Rivelin and Elm Lane fire stations were dispatched to the scene off Churchill Way, Chapeltown, at about 9pm last night.

Read More

Read More
CCTV images released in hunt for Sheffield rapist
Churchill Way.

A fire service spokesperson said a large industrial bin was on fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

They spent about 30 minutes extinguishing the blaze.

The cause was accidental.