Fire crews called to blaze at Sheffield business park
Fire crews were called out to tackle a blaze at a business park in Sheffield.
By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 09:47
Crews from Tankersley, Rivelin and Elm Lane fire stations were dispatched to the scene off Churchill Way, Chapeltown, at about 9pm last night.
A fire service spokesperson said a large industrial bin was on fire.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
They spent about 30 minutes extinguishing the blaze.
The cause was accidental.