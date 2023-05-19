Finest medieval stained glass set to be restored

A £179,541 restoration project is set to see Dronfield Parish Church’s breath-taking medieval stained glass windows and surrounding stonework restored to its former glory.

Medieval humour

The windows in the Grade 1 listed building were partly conserved in the 1970s and 1980s but the intervening years has seen them suffer major pigment loss with their true colour being further masked by Perspex which was installed at the same time to provide protection.

The project will allow the three windows containing medieval glass to be professionally conserved and the Perspex removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Lottery Heritage Fund grant will also fund research into the church’s history and the development of interpretation material to open up the building’s fascinating past to a far wider audience.

Medieval humoured glass windows

Volunteers will be recruited and trained to give guided tours to visitors as part of the project.

In addition to tours, open days and special events, the project will include the creation of interpretation material to help people learn about the windows and why they are such a valuable cultural and historical asset.

The church also contains a number of benefactors boards and recording bequests - the oldest of which goes back over 800 years – which will also be studied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These will be thoroughly researched to understand their role in the development of the church and identify any connection to original installation of the glazing.

Dronfield Parish Church

Local schools and community groups will be involved and the windows used to help pupils learn about art and art history. When the conservation works is complete, the project will hold a final celebration event for the community.

The aims of the project include restoring nationally important medieval stained glass windows, to raise public awareness of the historically significant windows and to use the windows to promote an appreciation of history and art history.

Other aims are to develop with the community of Dronfield a sense of cultural, civic and historic significance of ‘place’ and research the benefactors/ charitable boards in the church associated with the church’s historic upkeep and how this is achieved today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Murphy, Church DPC project co-ordinator, said: “We’re delighted that we’ve received this support thanks to National Lottery players.

Medieval glass window

Dronfield Parish Church has been at the centre of life in the town and a wonderful resource for the whole community for nearly a thousand years. Its 13th century-stained glass has stood the test of time but the panels are in now in real need of some conservation work.

This grant will enable us to restore them to their former glory and become an amazing cultural asset in the town once again.

This far reaching project also allows us to explore the fascinating history of the church heritage and allow members of the public and scores of schools to become a part of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad